BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS

UBS assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKU. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.92.

BKU stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. 555,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,834. BankUnited has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,220.55, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

BankUnited announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $1,684,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $115,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,218. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 456,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 64,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

