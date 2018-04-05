BankUnited (BKU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BankUnited have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, and efforts to strengthen fee income sources are expected to drive revenues. While continued margin pressure (despite increase in interest rates) and increasing expenses remain major concerns, the company is well positioned to grow through acquisitions, given its strong liquidity position.”

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.92.

NYSE:BKU opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,220.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.33 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In related news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $115,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $1,684,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,218 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 43,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BankUnited (BKU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/bankunited-bku-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.