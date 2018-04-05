Banner Co. (BANR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of BANR stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $56.54. 121,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,794.36, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banner has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $62.75.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.02%. analysts anticipate that Banner will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Banner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase 1,620,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $45,977.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth A. Larsen sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $50,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $120,590. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

