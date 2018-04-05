UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Banner worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $55.96 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1,781.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Banner had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase 1,620,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

In other news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $45,977.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth A. Larsen sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $50,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,137 shares of company stock worth $120,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

