Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €7.80 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €7.80 ($9.63) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBVA. Goldman Sachs set a €7.26 ($8.96) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase set a €8.85 ($10.93) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.88) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS set a €7.60 ($9.38) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.79) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.68 ($9.48).

Shares of BME BBVA traded up €0.12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €6.65 ($8.21). The company had a trading volume of 49,660,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,350,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($8.04) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.79).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

