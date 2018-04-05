Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Barclays by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth $533,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 10.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 13.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,730,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after acquiring an additional 450,707 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,490.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $300,992. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50,551.40, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

