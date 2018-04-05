Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (LON:HIK) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 ($11.93) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 800 ($11.23).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($14.04) to GBX 1,050 ($14.74) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.55) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($14.04) to GBX 1,050 ($14.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 895 ($12.56) to GBX 997 ($13.99) in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($16.56) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,083.20 ($15.20).

HIK traded down GBX 9 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,185 ($16.63). The stock had a trading volume of 704,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,138. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 814.20 ($11.43) and a one year high of GBX 2,346 ($32.93).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

