Barnes Group (B) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Barnes Group Inc. is a global industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on B. ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

B stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 146,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,129.12, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.77 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.15%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 1,700 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $107,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

