Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €127.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €127.00 ($156.79) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($125.93) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. equinet set a €118.00 ($145.68) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($117.28) target price on Bayer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase restated a buy rating and issued a target price on shares of Bayer in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($153.09) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €118.23 ($145.96).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €91.41 ($112.85) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($113.06) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($152.86).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/bayer-bayn-pt-set-at-127-00-by-sanford-c-bernstein-updated.html.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.