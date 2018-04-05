BB&T Investment Services Inc. Acquires 632 Shares of NextEra Energy (NEE)

BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,889,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,968,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,764,000 after buying an additional 243,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,907,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,314,000 after buying an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,772,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after buying an additional 76,379 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,664,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $162.33 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $128.31 and a one year high of $164.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $76,442.81, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,896,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $803,675.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $9,783,623. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/bbt-investment-services-inc-has-438000-holdings-in-nextera-energy-inc-nee-updated-updated.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.