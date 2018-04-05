PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.45% of PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,725,000. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 302,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

DWAS opened at $49.23 on Thursday. PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

