Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETG) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000.

ETG opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks.

