BB&T Securities LLC Trims Position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aetna by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aetna during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aetna during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AET opened at $170.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Aetna Inc has a twelve month low of $127.08 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $55,174.82, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

AET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Aetna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Aetna in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus cut Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Aetna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

