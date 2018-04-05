BB&T Securities LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,882 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,451,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,582 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,655,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,441 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 12,185,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $548,812,000 after acquiring an additional 973,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 899.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 945,777 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,058,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,869,000 after acquiring an additional 804,825 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $53.45 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $60.22.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 205.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

