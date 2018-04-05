BB&T Securities LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN)

BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,266,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,481 shares during the period. Finally, Simply Money Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simply Money Advisors now owns 713,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period.

JPIN stock opened at $59.15 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $63.18.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.15%.

