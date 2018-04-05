BeaverCoin (BVC) Trading 54.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BeaverCoin (CURRENCY:BVC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, BeaverCoin has traded 54.5% lower against the dollar. One BeaverCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeaverCoin has a total market capitalization of $81,884.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BeaverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.26 or 0.01751960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007672 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015588 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022630 BTC.

About BeaverCoin

BeaverCoin (CRYPTO:BVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2014. BeaverCoin’s total supply is 3,115,258 coins. The official website for BeaverCoin is beavercoin.org. BeaverCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeaverCoin_BVC.

BeaverCoin Coin Trading

BeaverCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase BeaverCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeaverCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeaverCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

