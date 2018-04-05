Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.27. 863,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 629,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.11, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $372.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $469,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 319,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,627.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $149,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/beazer-homes-usa-bzh-shares-up-6-2.html.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.