Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Receives $239.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $223.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 1,877 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $426,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 269,661 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.82, for a total value of $58,737,559.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,753 shares in the company, valued at $64,420,918.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,108 shares of company stock worth $61,321,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemical Bank grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,587. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $175.66 and a fifty-two week high of $248.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57,726.70, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

