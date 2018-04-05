Wedbush Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Price Target to $22.26

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $22.26 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBBY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.03 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2,882.44, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,958.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products.

