Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $831,000 in McDonald's Co. (MCD) Stock

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. McDonald's comprises 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management acquired a new position in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr lowered McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.99 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $161.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $127,437.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $129.52 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $831,000 in McDonald's Co. (MCD) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/bedel-financial-consulting-inc-invests-831000-in-mcdonalds-co-mcd-stock-updated.html.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.