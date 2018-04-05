Bellway (BWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BWY. Numis Securities raised Bellway to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($55.87) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($51.59) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,779 ($53.05) to GBX 3,584 ($50.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,930 ($55.17) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,759.70 ($52.78).

LON BWY traded up GBX 62 ($0.87) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,131 ($43.95). 224,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,129. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,654 ($37.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,805 ($53.41).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

