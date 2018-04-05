Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $15.58 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,057 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 3.4% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 target price for the company.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $263.56 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $232.51 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $1.0968 dividend. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

