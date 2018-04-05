1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €69.00 ($85.19) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($87.65) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($81.48) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.59 ($82.21).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €55.40 ($68.40) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a 12 month high of €72.65 ($89.69).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

