Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given New GBX 3,350 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,850 ($40.01) to GBX 3,350 ($47.02) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FEVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price objective on the stock. Investec reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($32.71) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fevertree Drinks to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($32.99) to GBX 3,300 ($46.32) in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,863.33 ($40.19).

Fevertree Drinks stock traded up GBX 80 ($1.12) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,689 ($37.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,543. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,353.93 ($19.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,926 ($41.07).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.64 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $3.01.

In other news, insider Andrew Branchflower sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,596 ($36.44), for a total transaction of £698,453.80 ($980,423.64).

Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and investment company. The Company is a developer and supplier of premium mixer drinks. The Company’s premium mixers consist of a range of all natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon and Lemonades. The Company sells a range of products under the Fever-Tree brand, which include Indian Tonic Water, Naturally Light Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Naturally Light Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon, Sicilian Lemonade, Lemonade, Spring Soda Water and Premium Cola.

