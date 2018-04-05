Taptica International (TAP) Price Target Raised to GBX 620 at Berenberg Bank

Taptica International (LON:TAP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($8.42) to GBX 620 ($8.70) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 109.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. FinnCap upped their target price on Taptica International from GBX 500 ($7.02) to GBX 550 ($7.72) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Taptica International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of TAP stock opened at GBX 296 ($4.15) on Monday. Taptica International has a 12 month low of GBX 265.01 ($3.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 520 ($7.30).

In other Taptica International news, insider Yaniv Carmi bought 15,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £46,284 ($64,969.12). Also, insider Hagai Tal bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £143,280 ($201,122.96). Insiders have acquired 93,678 shares of company stock valued at $34,250,900 over the last quarter.

Taptica International Company Profile

Taptica International Ltd offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every application, service, and brand. The Company’s technology is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning at big data scale.

