Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on TBC Bank Group (TBCG)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,025 ($28.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($28.07) price objective on shares of TBC Bank Group in a report on Monday, February 19th.

TBCG opened at GBX 1,800 ($25.27) on Tuesday. TBC Bank Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,400 ($19.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,904 ($26.73).

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC (TBC PLC) is a holding company for TBC Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s segments include Corporate, which include business customers that have annual revenue of Georgian Lari (GEL) of over eight million, or have been granted a loan in an amount equivalent to approximately $1.5 million or more; Micro, which include business customers with loans below approximately $70,000, as well as pawn loans, credit cards and cash cover loans granted in its Constanta branches, and deposits of over $20,000 in urban areas and $100,000 in rural areas of the customers of its Constanta branches; SME, which include business customers that are not included in either Corporate or Micro segments; Retail, which include individuals that are not included in the other categories, and Corporate Center and Other Operations, which include the treasury, other support and back office functions, and non-banking its subsidiaries.

