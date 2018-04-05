Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €106.00 ($130.86) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s current price.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase set a €95.00 ($117.28) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($130.86) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.32 ($123.85).

FRA:MRK traded up €2.60 ($3.21) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €80.70 ($99.63). 785,719 shares of the stock were exchanged. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($141.98).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

