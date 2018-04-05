Plus500’s (LON:PLUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a GBX 1,540 ($21.62) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLUS. Libertas Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,232 ($17.29) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Plus500 from GBX 1,232 ($17.29) to GBX 1,507 ($21.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at GBX 1,190 ($16.70) on Tuesday. Plus500 has a 1-year low of GBX 414.79 ($5.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,324 ($18.59).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,100 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 31 languages.

