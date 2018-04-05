Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Berkeley Group (BKG)

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 3,729 ($52.34) target price on the stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKG. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,050 ($56.85) price target on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,017 ($56.39) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,413 ($47.91) to GBX 3,600 ($50.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 2,985 ($41.90) to GBX 3,579 ($50.24) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,884.36 ($54.53).

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BKG traded up GBX 73 ($1.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,858 ($54.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,898. Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,903 ($40.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,270 ($59.94).

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 215,101 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,190 ($58.82), for a total transaction of £9,012,731.90 ($12,651,223.89). Also, insider Karl Whiteman sold 14,500 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,818 ($53.59), for a total transaction of £553,610 ($777,105.56).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Berkeley Group (BKG)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/berkeley-groups-bkg-underweight-rating-reiterated-at-barclays-updated-updated.html.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.