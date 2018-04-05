Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Price

Headlines about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology retailer an impact score of 45.3885273392825 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Loop Capital set a $83.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Best Buy from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,155. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $20,562.25, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Shari L. Ballard sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $251,763.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,073.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $76,437.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,785 shares of company stock valued at $24,999,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

