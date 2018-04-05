BestChain (BEST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

BestChain (CURRENCY:BEST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One BestChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BestChain has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. BestChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $33.00 worth of BestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BestChain Profile

BestChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2017. BestChain’s total supply is 20,147,876 coins. The official website for BestChain is bestchain.hol.es. BestChain’s official Twitter account is @BBlockchain.

BestChain Coin Trading

BestChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy BestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BestChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

