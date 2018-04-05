HC Wainwright Analysts Give BeyondSpring (BYSI) a $60.00 Price Target

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) has been given a $60.00 price target by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BYSI. Maxim Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of BeyondSpring and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.82 and a PE ratio of -34.76. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). sell-side analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

