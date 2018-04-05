Bezop (CRYPTO:BEZ) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Bezop has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $24,295.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00001215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00694300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00183247 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033963 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041760 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,634,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

