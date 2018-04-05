BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKCC. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 326,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, Director Meridee Moore purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

