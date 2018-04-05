Endurance International Group (EIGI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Endurance International Group in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.04.

EIGI opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.24%. The firm had revenue of $294.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Endurance International Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group news, insider David C. Bryson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $35,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $61,356.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,257 shares of company stock worth $118,676 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Endurance International Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,801,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,529,000 after buying an additional 601,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,743,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 157,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Endurance International Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Endurance International Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,708,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 559,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Endurance International Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 79,607 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

