BidaskClub Downgrades Epizyme (EPZM) to Buy

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Ros sold 72,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,038.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 6,860,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,104,000 after purchasing an additional 462,547 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,925,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 715,689 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 359,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

