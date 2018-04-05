BidaskClub Lowers DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Hold

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

DXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of DXPE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 97,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,334. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.73, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.55.

In related news, CEO David R. Little sold 49,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,010,087.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,304,873 shares in the company, valued at $52,625,528.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Jay Jeffery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 59.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 46.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

