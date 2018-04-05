BidaskClub Lowers WMIH (WMIH) to Hold

WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded WMIH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get WMIH alerts:

WMIH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 412,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,731. WMIH has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. WMIH had a net margin of 328.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WMIH by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WMIH by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 104,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WMIH by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of WMIH by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 437,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 255,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WMIH by 1,613.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 453,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/bidaskclub-lowers-wmih-wmih-to-hold.html.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for WMIH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WMIH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.