BidaskClub Upgrades Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) to “Buy”

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KALA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 198,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.13 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 362,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,433,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,108,150 shares of company stock worth $15,772,394 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology. The Company’s initial focus is on the treatment of eye diseases. The Company’s product candidate includes KPI-121 1%, KPI-121 0.25% and MPP rTKI Program.

