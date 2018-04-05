Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lands' End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Lands' End from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Lands' End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands' End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Lands' End alerts:

NASDAQ LE opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Lands' End has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $731.00, a P/E ratio of 758.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Lands' End had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Lands' End will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lands' End by 57.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lands' End by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lands' End during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lands' End by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Lands' End by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/bidaskclub-upgrades-lands-end-le-to-buy-updated.html.

About Lands' End

Lands’ End, Inc (Lands’ End) is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories and footwear, as well as home products. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. The Company offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com. The Direct segment sells products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites, international Websites and direct mail catalogs.

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.