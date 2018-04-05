BidaskClub Upgrades O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to “Hold”

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O'Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.05.

ORLY opened at $243.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $19,806.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. O'Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $279.23.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 119.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,735 shares of company stock worth $5,033,080 over the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

