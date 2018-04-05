Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous shopping goods stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Big 5 Sporting Goods to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big 5 Sporting Goods’ peers have a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods 0.11% 5.97% 2.70% Big 5 Sporting Goods Competitors -0.58% 9.45% 1.43%

Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Big 5 Sporting Goods pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Miscellaneous shopping goods stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 49.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods $1.01 billion $1.10 million 12.98 Big 5 Sporting Goods Competitors $3.42 billion $72.37 million 15.95

Big 5 Sporting Goods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Big 5 Sporting Goods. Big 5 Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous shopping goods stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous shopping goods stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Big 5 Sporting Goods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 2 0 0 2.00 Big 5 Sporting Goods Competitors 93 521 538 25 2.42

Big 5 Sporting Goods currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. As a group, “Miscellaneous shopping goods stores” companies have a potential upside of 24.75%. Given Big 5 Sporting Goods’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Big 5 Sporting Goods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Big 5 Sporting Goods peers beat Big 5 Sporting Goods on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its own trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure; and licensed trademarks, including Beach Feet, Bearpaw, Body Glove, Morrow, and The Realm. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 435 stores and an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

