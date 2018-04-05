Big Lots (BIG) Stake Lessened by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Big Lots worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Big Lots by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,649,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,760,000 after buying an additional 187,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,150,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 1,234,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after buying an additional 42,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 753,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,515,000 after buying an additional 625,395 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 345,700 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Paul Berger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Campisi sold 25,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $1,201,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Big Lots stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1,819.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.14. Big Lots had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments.

