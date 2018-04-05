Big Yellow Group (BYG) Insider Buys £26,010 in Stock

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) insider Vince Niblett purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 867 ($12.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,010 ($36,510.39).

Shares of LON BYG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 884.50 ($12.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 694.50 ($9.75) and a one year high of GBX 910.50 ($12.78).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 830 ($11.65) to GBX 900 ($12.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($13.48) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($12.07) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($12.42) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 882.50 ($12.39).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/big-yellow-group-byg-insider-vince-niblett-acquires-3000-shares-updated-updated.html.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of self-storage and related services. The Company operates from a platform of approximately 89 stores, including 16 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The Company also owns over seven Big Yellow self-storage development sites (including two extensions sites), of which two have planning consent.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.