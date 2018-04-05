Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Bill Barrett (HPR) a $8.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price target on Bill Barrett (NYSE:HPR) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bill Barrett from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill Barrett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bill Barrett in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Bill Barrett stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. 945,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill Barrett has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $6.93.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. Bill Barrett had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. equities analysts forecast that Bill Barrett will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

