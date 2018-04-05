Shares of Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) fell 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.14. 431,654 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 297,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Path from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bio-Path by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 683,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 269,200 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/bio-path-bpth-trading-down-7.html.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused antisense drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.