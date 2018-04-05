Bioamber (BIOA) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Media headlines about Bioamber (NYSE:BIOA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bioamber earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.3324272525914 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Bioamber alerts:

NYSE BIOA remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bioamber has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioamber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Bioamber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bioamber from $12.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/bioamber-bioa-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-07.html.

Bioamber Company Profile

BioAmber Inc (BioAmber), formerly DNP Green Technology, Inc, is an industrial biotechnology company, which produces sustainable chemicals. The Company’s technology platform combines industrial biotechnology and chemical catalysis to convert renewable feedstocks into sustainable chemicals that are replacements for petroleum-derived chemicals, which are used in a range of everyday products, including plastics, food additives and personal care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.