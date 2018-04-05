Biocept (BIOC) Receives Outperform Rating from Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Biocept from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:BIOC remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 453,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,059. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $16.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 374.92% and a negative net margin of 426.48%. research analysts predict that Biocept will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 962,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an early commercial-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. The Company develops and commercializes circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (ctDNA), assays utilizing a standard blood sample, or liquid biopsy. The Company’s Target-Selector offering is based on an internally developed, microfluidics-based CTC capture and analysis platform, with enabling features that change how CTC testing can be used by clinicians by providing biomarker detection and monitoring requiring only a standard blood sample.

