BioM�rieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BioM�rieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

BMXMF stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.25. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142. The stock has a market cap of $9,670.11, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.35. BioM�rieux has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

BioM�rieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA provides in vitro diagnostics solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to enhance patient health and consumer safety worldwide. The company offers reagents, instruments, software, and services for diagnosing infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, antimicrobial resistance, sepsis, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, hepatitis, acute care and cardiovascular emergencies, and cancer; and for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and cosmetic products.

