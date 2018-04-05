BioScrip (BIOS) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Press coverage about BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioScrip earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.2127056014138 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

BIOS opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.65. BioScrip has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $182.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.35 million. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that BioScrip will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIOS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioScrip and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioScrip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc is engaged in providing infusion solutions. The Company partners with physicians, hospital systems, skilled nursing facilities, healthcare payors and pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide patients access to post-acute care services. The Company operates through Infusion Services segment.

